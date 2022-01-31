Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.80 Million

Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report sales of $260.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.10 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $219.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $951.70 million to $960.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

