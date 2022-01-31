Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.78 ($75.89).

FRA DPW opened at €52.44 ($59.59) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.08.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

