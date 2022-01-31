Berenberg Bank Trims Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Target Price to GBX 410

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 410 ($5.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.56).

SYNT opened at GBX 365.80 ($4.94) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 412.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 477.22. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 357.60 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,685.38). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £81,000 ($109,282.25). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,000 shares of company stock worth $22,402,000.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

