Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,213,000 after buying an additional 126,557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 36.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

