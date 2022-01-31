BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,835 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BEST were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in BEST by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 58,535 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 823.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 923,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 58.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90. BEST Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

