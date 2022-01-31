BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is Rubric Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. BGC Partners makes up 1.8% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.15% of BGC Partners worth $63,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,966,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,857,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,944,000 after acquiring an additional 743,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 411,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after acquiring an additional 503,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

