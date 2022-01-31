Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Big Lots also reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

BIG stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $41.91. 924,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

