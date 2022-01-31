Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,433 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Big Lots by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Big Lots by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Big Lots by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $39.87 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

