Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Up 2.1%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $624.98 and last traded at $624.98. Approximately 43 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $611.99.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $690.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.13.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($33.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.08 million for the quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

