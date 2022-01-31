Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNVIF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Binovi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get Binovi Technologies alerts:

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.