Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Lowered to $750.00 at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $915.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO opened at $593.00 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $700.93 and its 200-day moving average is $737.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

