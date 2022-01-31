BitDegree Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded flat against the US dollar. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $798,328.51 and $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00113521 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

