BitMart Token (BMX) Price Tops $0.33

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $57.01 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00113688 BTC.

BitMart Token Coin Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMart Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.