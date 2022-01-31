BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $57.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $847,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

