Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.65.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 206,335 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,198,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

