Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 80,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 437,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Winspear bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $417,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Balestri bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,000 shares of company stock worth $530,500.

BLBX opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

