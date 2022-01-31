BlackRock Inc. Buys 93,733 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,733 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $162,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 12.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 16.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

