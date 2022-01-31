BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of AMERISAFE worth $173,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

AMSF opened at $52.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

