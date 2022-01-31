BlackRock Inc. Has $169.37 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Grocery Outlet worth $169,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 27.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $24.42 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.