BlackRock Inc. Has $171.54 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,919,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hawaiian worth $171,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $819.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other Hawaiian news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

