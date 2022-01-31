BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $176,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,283,000 after buying an additional 563,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,709,000 after buying an additional 1,698,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,376,000 after buying an additional 363,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,131,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.