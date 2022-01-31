BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Up 52.7% in January

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the December 31st total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKN. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 68,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKN traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 87,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

