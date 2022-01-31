Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 33.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 30.3% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYC opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

