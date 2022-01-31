BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MIY opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

