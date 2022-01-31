Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) to report sales of $171.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.09 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year sales of $603.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $612.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.87 million, with estimates ranging from $696.20 million to $709.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.88 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXSL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,622,000.

Shares of NYSE:BXSL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 157,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,292. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $38.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.