Blocknet Trading Down 8.3% This Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $64,365.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023778 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,415,889 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

