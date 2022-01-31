Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

BLMN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 239.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 304,437 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

