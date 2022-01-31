Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 849.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Post by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $106.25 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.39.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

