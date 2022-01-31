Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. State Street Corp grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,345,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,261,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,944 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

MNR stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.