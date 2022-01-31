Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,587 JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,595 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 125.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 446,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at $7,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $26.95 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

