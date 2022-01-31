Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 903 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA opened at $492.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.26 and a 200 day moving average of $558.82. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $382.49 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

