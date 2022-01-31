Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 953,589 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,064,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 903,711 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

