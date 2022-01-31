Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

