Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

