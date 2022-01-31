Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.39. 1,596,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,027. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

