Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 114,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,018,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,907 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

