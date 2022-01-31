Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 81.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 902,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,289,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,359,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 519,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 861,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 278,301 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PWFL. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

PWFL stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.25 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.