Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $6.29 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 137,791 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

