Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,930 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Polaris by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

PII stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.30.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.14.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

