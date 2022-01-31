Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce $47.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.73 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $162.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $163.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $217.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.00 million to $241.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,770,000 after buying an additional 612,887 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,909,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $25.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

