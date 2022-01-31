Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $246,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $122.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

