BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Position Reduced by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp lowered its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BRSP. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.28. 3,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.73.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -39.78%.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.