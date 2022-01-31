Brinker International (EAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY22 guidance at $3.50-3.80 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.500-$3.800 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EAT opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners cut their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 135.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 203,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

