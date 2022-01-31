BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 240,220 Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,220 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $14,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in CI Financial by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIXX shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.35. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1447 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

