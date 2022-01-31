BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 586 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

