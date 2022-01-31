Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

BRX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $25.00. 89,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,595. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 861,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,410,000 after acquiring an additional 833,747 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

