Brokerages Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Braskem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.58 and the lowest is $1.49. Braskem reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion.

BAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,386,000.

BAK stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Braskem has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

