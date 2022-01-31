Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings per share of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.21. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.01. 1,365,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,412. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $136.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

