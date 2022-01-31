Brokerages Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.61). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 594,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 584,250 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 214,729 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 184,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 181,219 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

