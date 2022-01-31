Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after purchasing an additional 174,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 181,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

